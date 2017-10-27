Subscribe to our Content

Foxx Hosts Academy Day

Friday, October 27, 2017

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., will host a U.S. Service Academy Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Broyhill building, 3450 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC. The event will help familiarize students with the application and nomination process for applying to the nation's five military service academies. Representatives from all five academies will be in attendance. High school students of all ages and their parents are encouraged to attend.  Individuals wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to 336-778-0211 .

