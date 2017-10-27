Foxx Votes for Budget
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has voted in favor of the House budget resolution as amended by the US Senate. This legislation establishes the US Government Budget for FY’18 and paves the way for comprehensive tax reform. Foxx released the following statement in support of the budget: “For the first time in thirty-one years, the American people will finally begin to reap the benefits of tax reform ...." Foxx said: By doubling the standard deduction and lowering rates, many of our lowest-income citizens will be relieved of paying federal income taxes entirely and middle class families will be able to keep more of their paychecks – to spend as they see fit – instead of sending those funds to Washington.
