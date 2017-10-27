Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Patriots Pen Essay Competition for 6-8th Graders | Main | Foxx Hosts Academy Day »
Friday
Oct272017

Foxx Votes for Budget

DateFriday, October 27, 2017 at 11:16AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has voted in favor of the House budget resolution as amended by the US Senate. This legislation establishes the US Government Budget for FY’18 and paves the way for comprehensive tax reform. Foxx released the following statement in support of the budget:  “For the first time in thirty-one years, the American people will finally begin to reap the benefits of tax reform ...."  Foxx said:  By doubling the standard deduction and lowering rates, many of our lowest-income citizens will be relieved of paying federal income taxes entirely and middle class families will be able to keep more of their paychecks – to spend as they see fit – instead of sending those funds to Washington.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.