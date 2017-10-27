Subscribe to our Content

Oct272017

Patriots Pen Essay Competition for 6-8th Graders

Friday, October 27, 2017

Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1142 and Auxiliary announce this year's Patriots Pen Essay Competition.  Students in 6th-8th grades are eligible to compete and win thousands of dollars in prizes.  All entries begin at the local Post level and then advance to the district, state, and national level.  This year's theme is "America's Gift to My Generation."  Deadline for student entries is October 31, 2017.  For more information, call 336-984-4292.

