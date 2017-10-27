Patriots Pen Essay Competition for 6-8th Graders
Veterans of Foreign Wars post 1142 and Auxiliary announce this year's Patriots Pen Essay Competition. Students in 6th-8th grades are eligible to compete and win thousands of dollars in prizes. All entries begin at the local Post level and then advance to the district, state, and national level. This year's theme is "America's Gift to My Generation." Deadline for student entries is October 31, 2017. For more information, call 336-984-4292.
