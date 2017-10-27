Subscribe to our Content

« Wilkes Health: Food Safety and Power Outages | Main | Shooting Into House »
Friday
Oct272017

Samaritan's Purse Helping with Tornado Recovery in Wilkes

Friday, October 27, 2017

Samaritan's Purse is asking for volunteers to help here in Wilkes County, NC.  Both teams and individuals are welcome.  Volunteers must be at least 14 years or older. Youth, ages 14-15, must be accompanied by their parent/legal guardian and youth, ages 16-17, must be accompanied by an adult chaperone (age 21 or older).  Youth groups may serve with Samaritan’s Purse. Volunteers will be assisting homeowners affected by severe storms that tore through Wilkes County on Monday, October 23rd.  Volunteers will be tarping roofs and clearing debris.  Tools will be provided, but volunteers may bring their own tool belts and small hand tools. For more information, go to the North American Ministries office (411 Elkin Highway, North Wilkesboro, NC).

