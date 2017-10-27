Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Oct272017

Wilkes Health: Food Safety and Power Outages

Friday, October 27, 2017

For those were or are without power for an extended period of time, the Wilkes Health Dept has a warning about food safety.  3WC spoke with Tommy Livingston of Wilkes Health.  AIR   Livingston says you need a Food Grade Thermometer, not a regular thermometer, and check the temperature of the food in your refrigerator.  If the food is 40 degrees or higher for more than 2 hours, then dispose of the food due to bacteria in the food that could make you really sick.

Hear complete interview with Wilkes Health about food safety and power outages....AIR

