Wilkes Health: Food Safety and Power Outages
For those were or are without power for an extended period of time, the Wilkes Health Dept has a warning about food safety. 3WC spoke with Tommy Livingston of Wilkes Health. AIR Livingston says you need a Food Grade Thermometer, not a regular thermometer, and check the temperature of the food in your refrigerator. If the food is 40 degrees or higher for more than 2 hours, then dispose of the food due to bacteria in the food that could make you really sick.
