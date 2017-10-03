Break-In with No Theft
It was a break-in with damages, but no theft. The victim was gone from home for a short time. When they returned, they found the window in the front door broken out and the front door unlocked. A chunk of asphalt was inside the house on the floor and was obviously used to break the door window. An area where some money was kept in the house had been messed up, but there was no money there at the time. Other items of value were inside the home, but nothing was stolen. There is a possible suspect and charges are pending.
