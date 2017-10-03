NC Capitol Police Celebrate 50 Years
The State Capitol Police Friday commemorated its 50th anniversary by bringing together retirees, former officers and administrative personnel for a special reception over the weekend. Last month, the State Capitol Police reached the milestone of half a century of service to the people of North Carolina and state officials, employees and visitors. “The men and women of the State Capitol Police are proudly carrying on a tradition of professional, dedicated service that began 50 years ago,” said N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks.
Reader Comments