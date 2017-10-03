Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Break-In with No Theft | Main | NC Capitol Police Celebrate 50 Years »
Tuesday
Oct032017

NC Gov Sending National Guard to Hurricane Recovery

DateTuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:40AM

Gov. Cooper has authorized sending 200 engineers from the N.C. Army National Guard to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.  N.C. Guard soldiers assigned to the 105th Engineer Battalion “Task Force Rhino”, headquartered in Raeford, departed over the weekend with the remainder of the unit deploying next week. They are expected to be in Puerto Rico for 30 days, but are prepared to be there longer if required. Puerto Rico requested assistance from NC Guard through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request with NC Emergency Management to aid in recovery.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.