Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Saturday is Apple Festival | Main | Break-In with No Theft »
Tuesday
Oct032017

Sheriff's Office Gets JAG Grant Money

DateTuesday, October 3, 2017 at 11:41AM

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has been awarded the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance or JAG grant in the amount of $10,410.  The grant does not require a county match.  The Sheriff's Office recently proposed to County Commissioners that the grant money fund the purchase of tactical equipment to be able to respond more proficiently to active shooter situations and IED calls.  A public hearing has been set for today at 9:55am to allow the public to respond to the requested use of the funds.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.