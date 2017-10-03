Sheriff's Office Gets JAG Grant Money
The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has been awarded the 2017 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance or JAG grant in the amount of $10,410. The grant does not require a county match. The Sheriff's Office recently proposed to County Commissioners that the grant money fund the purchase of tactical equipment to be able to respond more proficiently to active shooter situations and IED calls. A public hearing has been set for today at 9:55am to allow the public to respond to the requested use of the funds.
