Wreck with Fatality on Hwy 21 Monday
A 72-year-old Wilkes County woman died following a traffic accident on Hwy 21 yesterday afternoon. According to Trooper Chris Anderson, Deanna Brooks of Thurmond turned south onto Hwy 21 from Thurmond Road and into the path of a tractor trailer. She was pinned inside the vehicle. State Road Fire Dept, Wilkes Rescue, and Elkin Rescue responded. Mrs Brooks was airlifted to Baptist Medical where she died at 4pm yesterday. The truck driver was not injured and no charges were filed.
