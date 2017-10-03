Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Two Vehicle Break-ins at One Place »
Tuesday
Oct032017

Wreck with Fatality on Hwy 21 Monday

DateTuesday, October 3, 2017 at 12:15PM

A 72-year-old Wilkes County woman died following a traffic accident on Hwy 21 yesterday afternoon. According to Trooper Chris Anderson, Deanna Brooks of Thurmond turned south onto Hwy 21 from Thurmond Road and into the path of a tractor trailer. She was pinned inside the vehicle. State Road Fire Dept, Wilkes Rescue, and Elkin Rescue responded. Mrs Brooks was airlifted to Baptist Medical where she died at 4pm yesterday. The truck driver was not injured and no charges were filed.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.