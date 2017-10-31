Five Injured in Two Car Collision
Five people were taken to the hospital following a wreck on Hwy 421 Business Sunday night. Mark Miller of West Jefferson told Wilkesboro Police that he had run a red light and collided with another vehicle in the intersection at Curtis Bridge Road. The second car was driven by Billy Hood of Wilkesboro. Both Miller and Hood and three passengers in the cars were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center by Wilkes EMS for treatment of their injuries. Miller was charged in the wreck.
