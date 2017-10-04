Health Dept Gets Grant Funding
The Wilkes County Commissioners held their first monthly meeting yesterday. On the agenda, the Commissioners were asked to approve budget amendments to the Health Dept budget. Wilkes County Health received a HRSA Federal AIMS grant in the amount of $175,700 to provide mental health and substance abuse services. No county money is involved. Part of the grant is for one-time use and part is on-going funding. The AIMS grant requires Wilkes Health Dept to use half the funds for substance abuse services and the other half for other mental health services. In addition, Wilkes Health Dept also received $11,220 in Federal grant funding to provide mammograms, cervical cancer screenings, and/or diagnostic services for eligible underserved women.
Reader Comments