Reforming Medicaid in NC
The N.C. Department of Health Human Services' Division of Social Services collaborated with the Office of State Budget and Management, which last week released a request for proposal seeking a qualified vendor to conduct assessments of the state’s current social services and child welfare programs and develop a comprehensive plan for reform. Proposals are due Nov. 16, and a contract will be in place by March 1, 2018. The release of the request for proposal is the first step in a larger reform effort driven by legislation passed earlier this year. Ratified by the legislature and signed into law on June 21 by Governor Roy Cooper, House Bill 630 is a process of sweeping reforms to the state’s social services system that currently serves more than 3 million.
