Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Helping Samaritan's Kitchen with Trail of Treats | Main | Smoking Decreasing in NC »
Wednesday
Oct042017

Reforming Medicaid in NC

DateWednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11:42AM

The N.C. Department of Health Human Services' Division of Social Services collaborated with the Office of State Budget and Management, which last week released a request for proposal seeking a qualified vendor to conduct assessments of the state’s current social services and child welfare programs and develop a comprehensive plan for reform. Proposals are due Nov. 16, and a contract will be in place by March 1, 2018. The release of the request for proposal is the first step in a larger reform effort driven by legislation passed earlier this year. Ratified by the legislature and signed into law on June 21 by Governor Roy Cooper, House Bill 630 is a process of sweeping reforms to the state’s social services system that currently serves more than 3 million. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.