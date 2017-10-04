Saws Stolen from Sawmill
A local business is had a break-in. Church and Church Lumber reported the break-in of a storage building at a sawmill on New Browns Ford Road. Three Stihl chainsaws were stolen from the building. Stolen property is valued at $2600. Damages to the metal storage building estimated at 1000 dollars. No suspects were listed with that report. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating. Also Wilkesboro Police received a call about a storage unit break-in and Wilkesboro Mini-Golf and Storage. A lock was cut off a unit door. The unit was ransacked and the owner is unsure what was taken. That investigation is continuing.
