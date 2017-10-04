Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Oct042017

Saws Stolen from Sawmill

DateWednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11:58AM

A local business is had a break-in.  Church and Church Lumber reported the break-in of a storage building at a sawmill on New Browns Ford Road.  Three Stihl chainsaws were stolen from the building.  Stolen property is valued at $2600.  Damages to the metal storage building estimated at 1000 dollars.  No suspects were listed with that report.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating.  Also Wilkesboro Police received a call about a storage unit break-in and Wilkesboro Mini-Golf and Storage.  A lock was cut off a unit door.  The unit was ransacked and the owner is unsure what was taken.  That investigation is continuing. 

