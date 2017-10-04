Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Reforming Medicaid in NC | Main | Wreck with Fatality on Hwy 21 Monday »
Wednesday
Oct042017

Smoking Decreasing in NC

DateWednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11:42AM

The percentage of North Carolina adults who reported smoking cigarettes in 2016 is the lowest ever recorded, 17.9 percent. Despite this milestone, North Carolina’s smoking rate remains slightly higher than the national rate of 17.1 percent, and smoking continues to be the leading preventable cause of death in our state.  According to recently released 2016 data from the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics, the health care system saves an estimated $11,000 when a person quits smoking, due to prevented illness and hospitalizations. QuitlineNC, a state service that provides free and proven-effective assistance, can provide the support needed to stop smoking. Call QuitlineNC, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.