Smoking Decreasing in NC
The percentage of North Carolina adults who reported smoking cigarettes in 2016 is the lowest ever recorded, 17.9 percent. Despite this milestone, North Carolina’s smoking rate remains slightly higher than the national rate of 17.1 percent, and smoking continues to be the leading preventable cause of death in our state. According to recently released 2016 data from the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics, the health care system saves an estimated $11,000 when a person quits smoking, due to prevented illness and hospitalizations. QuitlineNC, a state service that provides free and proven-effective assistance, can provide the support needed to stop smoking. Call QuitlineNC, at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).
Reader Comments