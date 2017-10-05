Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Oct052017

Blessed Therapy Dogs

Thursday, October 5, 2017

Therapy dogs bless so many during their visits at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Yesterday, ten of these furry friends received a blessing themselves when Wake Forest Baptist chaplains individually blessed them during Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of all animals. This was the first time Wake Forest Baptist held a “Blessing of the Therapy Dogs.” Each loyal companion was accompanied by their handler. They also received yellow bandanas decorated by Brenner Children’s Hospital patients.

