Don't Send Money to Collect Money--It's a Scam
If someone calls to say you have won money, and then tells you to send money or any kind of payment to collect....DON'T!! It's a scam. A Wilkes County man called the Sheriff's Office this week after he realized that he had become the victim of a scam. The man stated that he received a phone call from someone claiming to work for the government. The man was told he had won $9000. The man was then instructed to purchase iTunes cards and give the code numbers on the back to the caller to claim the money. The man purchased 12 iTunes cards and was scammed out of $480. Again, if you get a call that you've won money.....DO NOT SEND MONEY OR ANY TYPE OF CARD PAYMENT TO COLLECT. IT'S A SCAM!!!
Reader Comments