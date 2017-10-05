Fatal Wreck with a Tractor on Hwy 421
A Wilkesboro man died yesterday as the result of a wreck involving a tractor and a pickup on Hwy 421. Carl Joseph Williams, age 77, was driving his Massey-Ferguson tractor in the westbound lane of Hwy 421 when he was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Gary Rhoades of North Wilkesboro. Williams was throw from the tractor and died at the scene. Rhoades was taken to Wilkes Medical Center by Wilkes EMS. Both the tractor and truck were a total loss. The wreck happened about 10am Wednesday and is still under investigation by the NC Hwy Patrol.
Reader Comments