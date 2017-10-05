Lawsuit with Wilkesboro Settled
A lawsuit filed one year ago has now been settled through mediation. The suit was against Wilkesboro and Wilkesboro Town Manager Ken Noland concerning the wastewater treatment plant. The Town of Wilkesboro's insurance company settled with the plaintiff for $106,000. The Town and Town Manager have never admitted to any wrong-doing. Scott D. Church sued the town in October 2016 claiming he lost his job at the Wilkesboro Wastewater Treatment Plant because he spoke out about releasing untreated waste into the Yadkin River and falsified wastewater samples. The Town Attorney stated that the decision to settle was a business decision by the insurance company and was not an admission of guilt.
