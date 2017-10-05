NC Main Street Supporting Economy and Jobs
The NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center reports this week that its programs supported 2,000 new jobs, 319 new businesses and more than $200 million in private investment for fiscal year 2016-2017, N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland announced. These results are from the NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center’s fiscal year reports for the 64 designated Main Street and the 23 designated Small Town Main Street communities active in the two programs. Both Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro have been a part of the NC Main Street Program. In addition, the designated Small Town Main Street communities have been successful in revitalizing the state’s smallest communities with populations below 5,000. For more information on the NC Main Street and Rural Planning Center and its programs, go to http://www.nccommerce.com/rd/main-street.
