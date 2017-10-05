Traphill VFD Getting Another Truck
A local fire department is getting another truck. During the County Commissioners' meeting this week, representatives from the Traphill Fire Dept were there. They explained to Commissioners that they had found a used fire truck from the New Jersey area. The truck cost over $300,000 when new; however, Traphill is getting the truck for $37,000. The fire truck with 20,000 miles and 1000 hours will be used as a Rescue Pumper or Mutual Aid truck. Commissioners congratulated the Traphill Firemen on their purchase and fiscal responsibility.
