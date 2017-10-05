Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Oct052017

Wilkes Library and Students

DateThursday, October 5, 2017 at 11:11AM

The Wilkes County Library was on the agenda this week at the County Commissioners' meeting to give an update.  Librarian Julia Turpin reported over 800 participated in the summer reading program.  This year, the Library teamed with Wilkes County Master Gardeners to serve over 3300 meals during the summer for their Imagination Cafe program.  Turpin reported that the Library has a Student Access program for all local students to have an account at the library for access to their services and a Girls Who Code program to close the gender gap in technology.

