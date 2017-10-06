County Fair and Lawnmower Race
The Wilkes County Agricultural Fair runs through Saturday, Oct. 7. The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro is sponsoring the event at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside of West Park in North Wilkesboro. On Saturday at the fair is lawnmower race. Practice for the race starts at 4 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m. A fairground admission ticket will also admit you to the lawnmower race. Gates open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Gate admission is $8, with children 5 and under admitted free.
