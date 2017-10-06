Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Trailer and Straw | Main | Rowan Paramedic Winners »
Friday
Oct062017

County Fair and Lawnmower Race

DateFriday, October 6, 2017 at 11:35AM

The Wilkes County Agricultural Fair runs through Saturday, Oct. 7.  The Rotary Club of North Wilkesboro is sponsoring the event at the Rotary Fairgrounds beside of West Park in North Wilkesboro. On Saturday at the fair is lawnmower race. Practice for the race starts at 4 p.m. Racing begins at 6 p.m. A fairground admission ticket will also admit you to the lawnmower race. Gates open weekdays at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Gate admission is $8, with children 5 and under admitted free. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.