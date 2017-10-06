Subscribe to our Content

DWI and Speeding

The breath samples revealed he was driving at over 4 times the legal limit of .08.  Wilkesboro Police noticed a car driving erratically and speeding.  The Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but a car chase began with the driver of the speeding car going through Cherry Street, College Street, and surrounding areas.  Police terminated the chase for safety reasons when the car entered the downtown area.  The driver was spotted a short time later on foot.  He was apprehended by Police.  Bradley Shell of North Wilkesboro blew a .33 and a .35 on the alcohol breath samples.  He was arrested for DWI, Speeding, and Fleeing to elude arrest.

