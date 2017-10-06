Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Oct062017

Traphill Fire Dept Music Festival Fundraiser

Friday, October 6, 2017

Traphill Fire Dept is holding a Mountain Memories Gospel Music Festival to raise money for medical equipment for the fire department.  The gospel music event will be in the field beside the fire department on Saturday featuring 6 singing groups along with 3 guests speakers:  Pastor Brian Miller, Pastor Brian Mathis, and Pastor Austin Caviness.  Admission is Free.  Food, snacks, and drinks available.  The Mountain Memories Gospel Music Festival is Saturday 4-10pm at the Traphill Fire Dept.

