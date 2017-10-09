Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Oct092017

Funding for Reverse 911

Monday, October 9, 2017

Representatives from the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office were at the County Commissioners' meeting last week to request funding related to the 911 System.  The Sheriff's Office requested the continuation of $19,211 annually for a five year period for a Reverse 911 System.  The Reverse 911 allows Emergency Management, the Health Dept, and Sheriff's Office to alert the residents locally to an emergency situation.  Most other counties in the state already have a Reverse 911 in place.  Commissioners approved the request.

