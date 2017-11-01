Farm Credit Community Project
The staff of Carolina Farm Credit’s Sparta Branch recently purchased, assembled, and painted picnic tables for Crouse Park in Sparta, NC. In addition to purchasing and assembling new tables, the branch staff also worked to repaint the existing tables at the park. Each branch location is being offered the chance to participate in community service projects throughout the year. Carolina Farm Credit serves over 10,000 members in the western half of North Carolina, with branch offices located in 33 towns including Wilkesboro.
