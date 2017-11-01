Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Nov012017

Financial Help to Visit NC Aquariums

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Beginning today November 1, admission fees at North Carolina aquariums will be reduced for patrons presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, card along with a valid form of photo identification. Up to four individuals can be admitted with each EBT card presented. The project is a joint initiative between the North Carolina departments of Natural and Cultural Resources and Health and Human Services. The aim is to expand access to museums and other cultural institutions by removing financial barriers to admission.

 

