Financial Help to Visit NC Aquariums
Beginning today November 1, admission fees at North Carolina aquariums will be reduced for patrons presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer, or EBT, card along with a valid form of photo identification. Up to four individuals can be admitted with each EBT card presented. The project is a joint initiative between the North Carolina departments of Natural and Cultural Resources and Health and Human Services. The aim is to expand access to museums and other cultural institutions by removing financial barriers to admission.
Reader Comments