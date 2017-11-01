Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Nov012017

Old Hickory Day This Week in NC

DateWednesday, November 1, 2017 at 12:55PM

Monday, on the N.C. State Capitol grounds current and past Soldiers of North Carolina National Guard’s 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and 30th Infantry Division attended a proclamation ceremony honoring the 100th Anniversary of the 30th Infantry Division “Old Hickory”.  Governor Roy Cooper signed the  proclamation announcing October 30, 2017 as 30th Infantry Division "Old Hickory Day".  The 30th Infantry Division was officially established and activated on July 18, 1917, as an Army National Guard division drawing units from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. The 30th was nicknamed “Old Hickory” in honor of President Andrew Jackson. Recently, many have requested the Army re-examine the 30th Infantry Division to receive the Presidential Unit Citation for its exemplary performance in action against the enemy in Europe.

