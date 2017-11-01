Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Nov012017

One Airlifted from Sunday Wreck

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

One person was airlifted following a two car collision in Ferguson on Sunday afternoon.  According to the NC Hwy Patrol report, Janet  Harris, age  62, of Ferguson, was driving a 2000 Toyota pickup when she pulled out of Elk Creek/Darby Road and collided with a another vehicle.  The second car, a 1991 Toyota, was  driven by Annie Green Hamby, age 84, also of Ferguson. Hamby was entrapped in her car after it went off on the road and hit a tree. Hamby suffered neck, arm, and leg injuries and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.  Harris was uninjured, but she was charged with reckless driving.

