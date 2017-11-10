Attempted Break-Ins on the Same Day
It was two attempted break-ins on the same day reported to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office. The first report was from a Moravian Falls homeowner about 5:25 on November 3. The victim reported that someone had broken out the windows of a wooden door. No entrance was gained inside the house and nothing was reported stolen. The second report came in about 3 hours later from Boomer. Again, the victim reported windows broken out of an exterior door. Nothing was reported stolen. Damages ranged from 200 to 500 dollars. There is no word on suspects at this time.
