Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Agencies Get Grants | Main | Thefts in Wilkes »
Friday
Nov102017

Attempted Break-Ins on the Same Day

DateFriday, November 10, 2017 at 12:31PM

It was two attempted break-ins on the same day reported to the Wilkes Sheriff's Office.  The first report was from a Moravian Falls homeowner about 5:25 on November 3.  The victim reported that someone had broken out the windows of a wooden door.  No entrance was gained inside the house and nothing was reported stolen.  The second report came in about 3 hours later from Boomer.  Again, the victim reported windows broken out of an exterior door.  Nothing was reported stolen.  Damages ranged from 200 to 500 dollars.  There is no word on suspects at this time.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.