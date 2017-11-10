Blue Ridge Energy Emergency Training
To help ensure the safety of emergency first responders and the general public, Blue Ridge Energy recently conducted a training program for emergency first responders across its service area at each of the cooperative’s district offices. Training focused on working safely around power lines and the electric system when responding to emergencies, especially downed power lines which can still be energized. The cooperative’s First Responder Safety Program is designed help emergency responders work safely in their jobs as they encounter electrical dangers involving vehicle accidents, fallen trees, or other rescue and emergency situations near the electric system. Attendees included North Carolina highway patrolmen, forest rangers, police officers, professional and volunteer firemen, and Emergency Medical Services personnel.
