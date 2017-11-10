Subscribe to our Content

« Two Wilkes Veterans' Services on Saturday | Main | Attempted Break-Ins on the Same Day »
Friday
Nov102017

Wilkes Agencies Get Grants

Friday, November 10, 2017

The Wilkes County Commissioners met this week for their first meeting of the month.  Commissioners received information on two agencies in the county getting grant funding.  The Wilkes County Health Dept received an Office of Rural Health MAP Grant of $82,640 to provide additional patient care for uninsured and/or underinsured Family Planning, Child Health, and MESH patients.  Wilkes Emergency Management received budgeting for new Homeland Security Grant of $52,000 from the NC Dept of Public Safety.  This grant is to be used in equipment purchases, planning, training, and exercise activities to improve response and preparedness to emergencies.  

