Wilkes Agencies Get Grants
The Wilkes County Commissioners met this week for their first meeting of the month. Commissioners received information on two agencies in the county getting grant funding. The Wilkes County Health Dept received an Office of Rural Health MAP Grant of $82,640 to provide additional patient care for uninsured and/or underinsured Family Planning, Child Health, and MESH patients. Wilkes Emergency Management received budgeting for new Homeland Security Grant of $52,000 from the NC Dept of Public Safety. This grant is to be used in equipment purchases, planning, training, and exercise activities to improve response and preparedness to emergencies.
Reader Comments