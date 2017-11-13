Check Cashing Scam Arrest in Wilkesboro
Wilkesboro Police made an arrest in a check cashing scam that was happening across this area. Police were called to the BB&T regarding a white male who was trying to cash a check. The same man had recently cashed a similar questionable check at the BB&T in Taylorsville. The man was questioned by Police. He stated two other men had gotten him and a friend at a soup kitchen. The men were given checks to cash and told they could keep 100 dollars for each check. The two other men were seen in the area driving a silver Nissan truck. Alexander County has information on these check cashing scammers and a tag number of their truck. More charges are pending. The man caught in Wilkesboro, James Weise of Hickory, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
