Monday
Nov132017

Check Cashing Scam Arrest in Wilkesboro

DateMonday, November 13, 2017 at 12:41PM

Wilkesboro Police made an arrest in a check cashing scam that was happening across this area.  Police were called to the BB&T regarding a white male who was trying to cash a check.  The same man had recently cashed a similar questionable check at the BB&T in Taylorsville.  The man was questioned by Police.  He stated two other men had gotten him and a friend at a soup kitchen.  The men were given checks to cash and told they could keep 100 dollars for each check.  The two other men were seen in the area driving a silver Nissan truck.  Alexander County has information on these check cashing scammers and a tag number of their truck.  More charges are pending.  The man caught in Wilkesboro, James Weise of Hickory, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

