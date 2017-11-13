Fundraising Banquet for WPCC a Success
The 9th Annual Fundraising Banquet for the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center was held recently at the Walker Center. The night entitled: Once Upon a Time, featured various speakers and stories of the mission and successes of the Center. Through the fundraising banquet, nearly $70,000 was donated with over $50,000 coming from monthly support. For more information on the Wilkes Pregnancy Center or how you can donate or volunteer, call them at 336-838-9272.
