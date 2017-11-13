Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Nov132017

Fundraising Banquet for WPCC a Success

DateMonday, November 13, 2017 at 12:40PM

The 9th Annual Fundraising Banquet for the Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center was held recently at the Walker Center.  The night entitled:  Once Upon a Time, featured various speakers and stories of the mission and successes of the Center.  Through the fundraising banquet, nearly $70,000 was donated with over $50,000 coming from monthly support.  For more information on the Wilkes Pregnancy Center or how you can donate or volunteer, call them at 336-838-9272.

