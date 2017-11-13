Subscribe to our Content

State Farmers Market Schedule

The State Farmers Market has a variety of special events planned for shoppers this holiday season.  The annual Collard Day is Friday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In December, the State Farmers Market will sponsor a Month of Giving to benefit Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. On Dec. 1, the market will host Pecan Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event features free samples of N.C. pecans and a dessert prepared by the State Farmers Market Restaurant. Special events wrap up with the annual Market Shoppes Open House on Saturday, Dec. 9. Shoppers can find N.C. specialty food items, cheeses and meats for their holiday parties. More information about all the upcoming events is available at www.statefarmersmarket.org.

