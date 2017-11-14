Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov142017

Holding a Hearing for Election Protest in Wilkes

DateTuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:36AM

The Wilkes County Board of Elections will hold a hearing on the election protest filed by Claude Andrew (Andy) Soots, candidate for Wilkesboro Councilman.  The hearing will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 in the commissioners’ meeting room at Wilkes County Office Building at 2:30 pm.  Soots is seeking a recount of all votes cast on Election Day (Tuesday) at the Wilkesboro Civic Center on School Street.  The Wilkes Board Elections has agreed that the protest was filed correctly and that the burden of proof is now on Soots to prove that an irregularity occurred on Election Day. Any appeal will then be sent to the N.C. Board of Elections.

