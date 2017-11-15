Subscribe to our Content

Nov152017

Break-In and Theft at Local Business

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Over thousands in property was stolen from Pruitt Brothers on Lankford Road with hundreds more in damages. Wilkes Sheriff's Deputies arrived and saw someone running from the garage area.  The suspect disappeared into the woods.  The victim reported several things stolen including:  multiple tool boxes, work lights, a 22 rifle, and Cub Cadet mower.  Stolen property was valued over 5000 dollars; damages listed at 900 dollars. Deputies do have the name of a suspect and warrants have been issued.  

