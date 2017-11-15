Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Nov152017

Donations Needed for Christmas Cheer 

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

It is time for the 2017 North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Project.  The Town is currently collecting donations for the project.  This project would not be possible without the support and generous donations from the community.  Donations may be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed. Checks should be made payable to the North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro, NC  28659. Cheer Boxes will be delivered on Friday, December 22, 2017 and recipients must be at home at the time of delivery or the food box will not be left as it contains perishable food items.  Recipients must live inside the city limits of North Wilkesboro. 

