Get Your Flu Shot
Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first flu-related deaths of the 2017-18 season after two adults died of complications from influenza infection from mid-to-late October. One of the deaths occurred in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, and the other occurred in the eastern region of the state. Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. For information on flu vaccines locally, call the Wilkes Health Dept at 336-651-7450.
