NC DHHS Requests Info
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has asked health care providers, health plans and other stakeholders to provide information that will help the department transform the state Medicaid and NC Health Choice programs to managed care, as directed by the General Assembly in 2015. DHHS released two Requests for Information, one addressing managed care operations, and one addressing the financial aspects of managed care. DHHS will accept responses to the Managed Care Request for Information until Nov. 22 .
