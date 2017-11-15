Shoplifting and High Speed Chase
It was a shoplifting that ended in a high speed chase. Wilkesboro Police were asked by store management of Walmart to stop a shoplifter. Police followed the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Oakwoods Road. The suspect had the stolen merchandise in the car. While Police ran a check on the license and determine the man was wanted on open warrants, the man took off. Police gave chase but stopped for safety after the man side-swiped one vehicle and nearly wrecked a second car. Police do have the name of the suspect, and charges are pending.
