Wilkes DSS Annual Report
The Wilkes DSS presented their yearly agency brochure during the County Commissioners' Meeting last week. During Fiscal Year 2016-2017, DSS completed adoptions for 22 children, improved supervisory oversight, improved efficiency, and added more social worker positions. DSS added 9 adoptive and foster families. Also, a State Audit revealed Wilkes DSS has the highest accuracy and timeliness rates. Future goals include implementing NC FAST Project 4 with all Child Welfare Programs and increase the number of local licensed foster homes. There are currently 212 Wilkes children in Foster Care.
