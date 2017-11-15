Subscribe to our Content

« Shoplifting and High Speed Chase | Main | Break-In and Theft at Local Business »
Wednesday
Nov152017

Wilkes DSS Annual Report

DateWednesday, November 15, 2017 at 12:21PM

The Wilkes DSS presented their yearly agency brochure during the County Commissioners' Meeting last week.  During Fiscal Year 2016-2017, DSS completed adoptions for 22 children, improved supervisory oversight, improved efficiency, and added more social worker positions.  DSS added 9 adoptive and foster families.  Also, a State Audit revealed Wilkes DSS has the highest accuracy and timeliness rates.  Future goals include implementing NC FAST Project 4 with all Child Welfare Programs and increase the number of local licensed foster homes.  There are currently 212 Wilkes children in Foster Care.

