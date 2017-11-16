A Couple of Boomer Thefts
A Boomer homeowner returned home to find someone had been inside their house. The victim called the Sheriff's Office when they discovered someone had forced open a door to the house. A safe and a jar of quarters was stolen. Stolen property is estimated at $1200 and damages listed at $1500. A second Boomer resident also called the Sheriff's Office concerning a theft. Over $1300 in property was stolen, including: Stihl climbing saw, Husqvarna leaf blower, Stihl Weed Eater, and marine batteries. No suspects were given with either report.
