Thursday
Nov162017

A Couple of Boomer Thefts

DateThursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:17AM

A Boomer homeowner returned home to find someone had been inside their house.  The victim called the Sheriff's Office when they discovered someone had forced open a door to the house.  A safe and a jar of quarters was stolen.  Stolen property is estimated at $1200 and damages listed at $1500.  A second Boomer resident also called the Sheriff's Office concerning a theft.  Over $1300 in property was stolen, including: Stihl climbing saw, Husqvarna leaf blower, Stihl Weed Eater, and marine batteries.  No suspects were given with either report.

