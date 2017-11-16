Wilkes and Shoebox Drop-Off This Week
National Collection Week for Shoe Boxes through Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child is this week through the Monday, November 20. Dan Jarvis of Operation Christmas Child said last year, Wilkes gave about 1/3 of all the shoe boxes collected in the High Country. AIR Locally, shoebox drop-off locations are the Samaritan's Purse Facility on Elkin Hwy in North Wilkesboro, Baptist Home Church on Sparta Road, and Specialty Car of North Wilkesboro.
