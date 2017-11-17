Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Nov172017

Helping the Family Left Behind After Death of Local Preacher

DateFriday, November 17, 2017 at 2:22PM

Benefit softball tournament and raffle will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, beginning at 9am at the Austin Ballpark and Mountain Park Elementary School ballpark.  All proceeds go the a local Wilkes family.  Keith Wilmoth, age 31, wall tragically killed while cleaning up storm debris after the last tornado. He is survived by his wife and 3 small chldren all under the age of 5.  Keith was a preacher and a member of Charity Hill Baptist Church.  Help by donating through the GoFundMe page:  www.gofundme.com/support-for-karla-wilmoth .  For questions about the benefit on Saturday, call 336-927-6404 or 336-469-9007.

