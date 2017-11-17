Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Nov172017

No Recount in Wilkes

Friday, November 17, 2017

According to Kim Caudill of the Wilkes County Board of Election, the protest filed by Claude Andrew (Andy) Soots was dismissed by the board.  The hearing was held on Thursday afternoon.  The Wilkes County Board of Elections unanimously agreed that Wilkesboro Town Council candidate Andy Soots failed to produce factual evidence to support his request for a recount of all votes cast on election day. Soots finished third in a 2-seat race with 218 votes.  The winner of the two seats went to Nellie Hubbard Archibald with 235 votes and Russ Ferree with 274 votes.

