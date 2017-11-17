North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer -- Halfway to Goal
They are over halfway to their goal. $4,590.00 in donations for the 2017 Christmas Cheer Project have been received. The project cost is about $8,500. The Town of North Wilkesboro is currently collecting donations for the 2017 North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Project. The Town has sponsored the Christmas Cheer Project for families for many years. Names of elderly and needy families who live in the North Wilkesboro city limits are collected and reviewed in the Clerk’s Office. Funds for this project are solicited for the food boxes. Donations may be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed. Checks should be made payable to the North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Cheer Boxes will be delivered on Friday, December 22, 2017 and recipients must be at home at the time of delivery or the food box will not be left as it contains perishable food items.
