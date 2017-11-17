Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC Business Seminars | Main | Wilkes and Shoebox Drop-Off This Week »
Friday
Nov172017

US Sen Burr of NC Is Excited about Tax Reform

DateFriday, November 17, 2017 at 1:42PM

Senator Richard Burr says he's excited about the Senate's tax reform proposal:  “I’m very excited by this promising blueprint for reforming our broken tax code in the Senate."  Burr explained:  This bill will update and simplify our incredibly complex tax system so that every-day, middle-class Americans can keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For instance, the typical family of four making the median family income will save nearly $1,500. The standard deduction also nearly doubles for individuals and families, and the child tax credit is significantly expanded. Burr also said that by bringing money back from overseas and encouraging entrepreneurship and small business again, we will finally be able to unleash our economy and get the country back on track. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.