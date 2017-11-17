US Sen Burr of NC Is Excited about Tax Reform
Senator Richard Burr says he's excited about the Senate's tax reform proposal: “I’m very excited by this promising blueprint for reforming our broken tax code in the Senate." Burr explained: This bill will update and simplify our incredibly complex tax system so that every-day, middle-class Americans can keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For instance, the typical family of four making the median family income will save nearly $1,500. The standard deduction also nearly doubles for individuals and families, and the child tax credit is significantly expanded. Burr also said that by bringing money back from overseas and encouraging entrepreneurship and small business again, we will finally be able to unleash our economy and get the country back on track.
