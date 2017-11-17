Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Nov172017

WCC Business Seminars

DateFriday, November 17, 2017 at 1:43PM

The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for November that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants; however, attendees must pre-register . Beginning Blogging for Businesses – November 28, 2017, 12-1:30 p.m. – Ashe Campus. How to Find Customers (Market Research)– November 30, 2017, 6-9 p.m. – Wilkes Campus, Beacon Hall. Visit www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars or call WCC at 336-838-6166 

